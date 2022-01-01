San Francisco

Polar Plunge, Ice Skate Around the Bay Area

By Bay City News

Photo Courtesy of Union Square Ice Rink

While most are familiar with polar plunges, events where brave souls dip into chilly winter waters for charity or sometimes just for fun, this Saturday try a polar bear skate at the Ice rink in Union Square.

From 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., skaters are encouraged to wear their bathing suit and other wacky beach attire for a session on the ice at 333 Post St.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

It's worth mentioning that the forecast calls for a high of only 50 in the City by the Bay on this first day of 2022.

Prizes will be awarded on theme, originality and overall appearance.

Local

Contra Costa County 3 hours ago

Fire Districts, Caltrans Removing Over 100 Dead Monterey Pines Along Hwy 24

New Year's Day 3 hours ago

Antioch Baby First Born in Bay Area in 2022

For a more traditional polar experience, the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District can ring in the new year polar bear style slide into an ice-cold pool at the 4444 East Ave. swimming facility from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 8.

Survivors will be treated to a cup of hot cocoa. Participants must be at least 48 inches tall to participate. Registration is required.

Visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/larpd/Activity_Search?txtActivitySearch=polar&applyFiltersDefaultValue=true&cat=Activities to sign up.

To find out about more upcoming teeth-chattering events, Special Olympics Northern California has announced there are expected to be 2022 Polar Plunge events at multiple locations in February and March.

Sign up for their mailing list to receive updates on dates, locations and registration information.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us