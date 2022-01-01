Polar Plunge, Ice Skate Around the Bay Area

While most are familiar with polar plunges, events where brave souls dip into chilly winter waters for charity or sometimes just for fun, this Saturday try a polar bear skate at the Ice rink in Union Square.

From 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., skaters are encouraged to wear their bathing suit and other wacky beach attire for a session on the ice at 333 Post St.

It's worth mentioning that the forecast calls for a high of only 50 in the City by the Bay on this first day of 2022.

Prizes will be awarded on theme, originality and overall appearance.

For a more traditional polar experience, the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District can ring in the new year polar bear style slide into an ice-cold pool at the 4444 East Ave. swimming facility from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 8.

Survivors will be treated to a cup of hot cocoa. Participants must be at least 48 inches tall to participate. Registration is required.

Visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/larpd/Activity_Search?txtActivitySearch=polar&applyFiltersDefaultValue=true&cat=Activities to sign up.

To find out about more upcoming teeth-chattering events, Special Olympics Northern California has announced there are expected to be 2022 Polar Plunge events at multiple locations in February and March.

Sign up for their mailing list to receive updates on dates, locations and registration information.