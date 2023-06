The Powell Street BART station entrance in San Francisco is closed due to police activity in the area Thursday night, the agency said.

The SFMTA also advised residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Entrance Closure Alert: The Powell Street Cable Car Union Square entrance at Powell Street Station will be closed due to police activity. We apologize for any inconvenience. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) June 23, 2023

