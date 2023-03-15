San Francisco

Gun Found During Altercation Between Students at James Denman Middle School in SF

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of San Francisco police cars.
NBC Bay Area

A gun was found Wednesday during an altercation between two students at James Denman Middle School in San Francisco, police said.

The gun, which was found by a school staff member, was never fired, and no one was hurt, officials said. The students involved in the altercation were detained. The gun was seized by police.

Officers initially responded to the school at about 12:20 p.m. to investigate a report of a possible shooting and an active shooter inside the school, police said. Officers determined there was no merit to the report.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us