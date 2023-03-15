Gun Found During Altercation Between Students at James Denman Middle School in SF

A gun was found Wednesday during an altercation between two students at James Denman Middle School in San Francisco, police said.

The gun, which was found by a school staff member, was never fired, and no one was hurt, officials said. The students involved in the altercation were detained. The gun was seized by police.

Officers initially responded to the school at about 12:20 p.m. to investigate a report of a possible shooting and an active shooter inside the school, police said. Officers determined there was no merit to the report.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

