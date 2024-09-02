Police activity near San Francisco's Union Square

Heavy police presence has been reported near San Francisco's Union Square on Sunday.

Oakland and San Francisco police officers responded to the scene around the 200 block of O'Farrel Street at about 5:45 p.m. Due to the police activity, the San Francisco Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area between Mason Street and Powell Street.

The incident is just a few blocks away from where San Franciso 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall was shot in Union Square on Saturday.

According to SFPD, emergency crews are at the scene.

The department added that people should expect traffic delays due to the incident.

No other information was provided at this time.