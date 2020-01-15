cellphone robbery

Police Arrest 4 Teens Suspected in Cellphone Robberies Near SF Civic Center

The first robbery happened on Dec. 16 just outside of SF City Hall.

By Bay City News

Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of four juvenile suspects accused of being involved in a series of cellphone robberies near San Francisco's Civic Center.

According to police, the first robbery happened on Dec. 16 just outside of San Francisco City Hall around 11:30 a.m. when a woman walking on Polk Street said a suspect grabbed her cellphone out of her hand and then fled on foot with four other suspects.

Days later, on Dec. 20, officers learned of another robbery near Larkin and Hayes streets around 2:20 p.m. In that case, a victim said a male suspect approached her from behind and grabbed her phone before fleeing with another male on foot, police said.

About 20 minutes later, another robbery occurred just blocks away at Hyde and McAllister streets. In that case, a victim said a male suspect approached her as she waited for the bus and grabbed her cellphone, then ran off with another male, according to police.

When officers responded to that location, they were able to detain two 15-year-old male suspects. Officers cited both and transported them to the Huckleberry Community Assessment and Resource Center.

After further investigation, officers determined that the two juveniles previously cited and two other juveniles were involved in the robberies, police said.

On Jan. 2, officers teamed up with police in Richmond and Hercules to serve search warrants in both cities, resulting in officers locating all four juveniles.

The four were arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy and booked into the San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center, according to police.

