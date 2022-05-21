San Francisco

Police, Firefighters Assist Mom Giving Birth to Twins in Car

By Bay City News

File image of San Francisco police cars.
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco police and firefighters delivered in a big way Friday night.

Police officers responded to a call for help from a motorist who was trying to get to the hospital to have a baby. However, the baby had different ideas and was in the process of emerging when the officers arrived at the parked car, San Francisco Fire Department officials said on social media.

The officers "quickly used their training and skills to assist and comfort the family and newborn," fire officials said.

Then, as firefighters arrived minutes later, another baby arrived, according to fire officials.

Both babies and the mother were taken to the hospital and are healthy, fire officials said.

