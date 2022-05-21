Police, Firefighters Assist Mom Giving Birth to Twins in Car

San Francisco police and firefighters delivered in a big way Friday night.

Police officers responded to a call for help from a motorist who was trying to get to the hospital to have a baby. However, the baby had different ideas and was in the process of emerging when the officers arrived at the parked car, San Francisco Fire Department officials said on social media.

2/2 the family and newborn. Then, as #yoursffd arrived on the scene minutes later, another baby was delivered #Twinsdeliverd Both babies and the mother was taken to the hospital they were trying to get to, and are healthy, and will be okay. Great work by your public safety teams pic.twitter.com/ISGAVKnqtc — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 21, 2022

The officers "quickly used their training and skills to assist and comfort the family and newborn," fire officials said.

Then, as firefighters arrived minutes later, another baby arrived, according to fire officials.

Both babies and the mother were taken to the hospital and are healthy, fire officials said.