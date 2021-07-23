Police, Firefighters Investigate Restaurant Explosion in San Francisco

Police and fire investigators are trying to figure out who set off an explosive device at a Thai food restaurant in the Tenderloin neighborhood on Monday morning.

The incident was reported at 3:45 and shook the inside of the business, sending shrapnel flying -- leaving marks on the plexiglass barriers at the front of the restaurant.

The chef and owner says surviving the pandemic has been tough. He and other business owners in the neighborhood have been burglarized but this incident is even more rattling.

“It's not like a rock, somebody just cracks the window and steals something,” said owner Pinto Chanroensuk. “They didn't even want to come inside. They just did it for fun or whatever, I don't know.”

He said it will cost thousands of dollars to repair the damage and he is considering leaving the Tenderloin because he doesn’t feel safe anymore.