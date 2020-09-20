Sexual battery

Police Investigating Sexual Battery Cases in Sea Cliff Neighborhood

By Bay City News

Golpes_en_la_ninez_pueden_dejar_secuelas.jpg

San Francisco police are investigating a series of sexual battery incidents that have occurred in recent months in the city's Sea Cliff neighborhood.

While investigators are actively working to identify the suspect and place him under arrest, police patrols have been increased in the area, said San Francisco Police Sgt. Shawn Mendez, a special victims investigator.

The suspect is described as male, unknown race and 6 feet all in height. He was last seen a black hooded sweatshirt.

Local

Ruth Bader Ginsburg 12 hours ago

People Gather in Palo Alto to Remember RBG

Ruth Bader Ginsburg 17 hours ago

SF Man With Personal Connection Remembers RBG

Those who believe they have been a victim if a sexual battery related to these investigations, please contact Mendez at (415) 553-1866, or email him at shawn.mendez@sfgov.org.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact San Francisco police on its 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444, or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD". You may remain anonymous.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Sexual batterySan Francisco Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us