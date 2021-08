Residents on Wednesday afternoon are asked to avoid the area of 4th Street and Avenue H on Treasure Island due to police activity.

San Francisco police said officers are responding to reports of a person with a firearm. Officers are on scene and actively searching the area.

No other information was immediately available.

#Breaking : Reports of person with weapon on Treasure Island. Fire and Police responding, no shots fired, no one found so far. — Laura Garcia (@LauraGarciaNBC) August 11, 2021

ATTN: 25 Treasure Island Route service is temporarily suspended due to @SFPD activity on Treasure Island. We will provide an update as more information becomes available. — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) August 11, 2021