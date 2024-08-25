San Francisco

Postal carrier robbed at gunpoint, police say

By NBC Bay Area staff

A postal carrier was robbed at gunpoint in San Franciso on Saturday morning.  

According to the San Francisco Police Department, two suspects approached the postal worker and stole property from the victim at gunpoint. The suspects then fled in an unknown vehicle.  

Officers responded to the scene around 11:48 a.m. near the block of Bowman Ct.  

SFPD did not provide other information. The investigation is ongoing.

Anything with information is asked to contact the police department at (415) 575-4444 

