Power Restored to All But 10 of 2,100 PG&E Customers Who Lost Power in Vault Fire

By Bay City News

Power has been restored to all but 10 of the 2,100 PG&E customers in San Francisco's financial district who lost power Friday, a PG&E spokesman said Saturday morning.

A fire broke out in the PG&E vault at Steuart and Mission streets causing power outages Friday, the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted. The fire was extinguished at 2:24 p.m., fire officials said.

PG&E received reports of the power outage around 6:24 a.m. Friday, J.D. Guidi of the utility's marketing and communications department said in an email. The outage affected 2,100 customers in San Francisco's financial district, Guidi said.

"PG&E crews worked with the San Francisco Fire Department to make the underground vault safe at approximately 1 p.m.," Guidi said.

"PG&E crews had to remove water from the vault to be able to access the equipment inside. We frequently see water in vaults, especially after periods of heavy rain. We have isolated the damage and are actively working to assess the damaged equipment to restore power to impacted customers," Guidi said.

"The cause of this outage is still to be determined. Ten customers are impacted at this time. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience and understanding while we work to restore power safely and as quickly as possible," Guidi said in his email Saturday morning.

