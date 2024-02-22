President Biden to attend one more fundraising event in Bay Area

President Joe Biden woke up in San Francisco on Thursday morning after attending two events in the city Wednesday evening.

Biden was scheduled to attend another fundraiser Thursday afternoon in Los Altos Hills before departing.

Gaza war protesters were out in full force on Wednesday, and the odds were strong more protests would happen Thursday.

The campaign reception at a private home in Los Altos Hills was scheduled for 2:45 p.m.

The president was scheduled to depart the Bay Area from San Francisco International Airport at about 4 p.m.