President Biden wraps up Bay Area visit

President Joe Biden spent the night in San Francisco Tuesday after a busy second day in the Bay Area discussing artificial intelligence and raising real money for his re-election campaign.

He began his day with some business -- a roundtable on A.I.

Before that closed door session, the president promised to safeguard the public from A.I., “from protecting privacy to addressing bias and disinformation to making sure A.I. systems are safe before they are released.”

Sal Khan, from the Bay Area's Khan Academy, was among those to participate and left impressed.

“I was really impressed by the conversation, I learned many things from the fellow panelists and I was really impressed by both the president and his team members' questions and how they were thinking about the issues,” he said.

Biden was then flown to Marin County for a fundraiser in Kentfield, landing at College of Marin’s Mackey Field.

That came hours after a video surfaced of a U.S. fighter jet intercepting a private plane that had flown into the restricted airspace over Marin County.

Up the road, a sold out fundraiser had donors handing over between $5,000 and $100,000 each.

Then came a return flight to the city, for another fundraiser.

The president’s stay in the Bay Area ends Wednesday when he heads back to Washington D.C. with his re-election war chest millions of dollars richer because of the visit.