Public Corruption Probe: SF City Attorney Issues 14 More Subpoenas

San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera on Thursday issued 14 more subpoenas tied to the public corruption probe involving former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru and restaurateur Nick Bovis.

Thursday's announcement is the second round of subpoenas issued by Herrera. On Feb. 12, the city attorney issued 10 subpoenas to several companies and organizations, including PG&E, the San Francisco Parks Alliance and the San Francisco Clean City Coalition.

Nuru, who earlier this month resigned from his post as San Francisco Public Works Director, is at the center of a public corruption investigation.

Nuru has been charged federally with corruption and lying to the FBI. Bovis is charged with attempting to give a $5,000 bribe an airport commissioner to obtain a lucrative airport concession lease.

Federal authorities allege Bovis got inside information from Nuru to help him bid on a contract to provide portable public bathrooms. The city’s corruption probe identified a $171,000 DPW contract with SMTM Technology LLC, a firm tied to Bovis.

