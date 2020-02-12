San Francisco City Attorney Issues Subpoenas in Public Corruption Probe

The city of San Francisco issued investigative subpoenas Wednesday seeking records of contributions by major companies doing business with the city. The subpoenas went out to five private companies and three San Francisco non-profits, including one set up by Nick Bovis, a businessman and key figure in the corruption scandal surrounding the city Department of Public Works.

The subpoenas demand detailed documentation of contributions from PG&E, recycling contractor Recology, as well as three construction firms -- Webcor, Pankow, and Clark Construction, of any contributions each gave to three non-profits: Lefty O’Doul’s Foundation for Kids, the San Francisco Parks Alliance, and the San Francisco Clean City Coalition.

Some of the subpoenas also refer specifically to any direct contributions to holiday parties for city departments. The San Francisco Examiner recently reported that Recology, Webcor and Pankow contributed a total of $30,000 into Bovis’ Lefty O’Doul’s foundation for the Public Works Department holiday party last year.

“We’re following the facts, and we’re following the money,” said City Attorney Herrera, in a statement. “We are going to follow the evidence wherever it leads. We will get to the bottom of this. San Franciscans deserve no less.”

The former head of Public Works, Mohammed Nuru, has been charged federally with corruption and lying to the FBI. Bovis is charged with attempting to give a $5,000 bribe an airport commissioner to obtain a lucrative airport concession lease.

Federal authorities allege Bovis got inside information from Nuru to help him bid on a contract to provide portable public bathrooms. The city’s corruption probe identified a $171,000 DPW contract with SMTM Technology LLC, a firm tied to Bovis.

Last week, the city terminated that contract for not meeting deadlines and no payments were made under it, according to the City Attorney’s office. The city is also probing other city contracts based on descriptions provided of alleged participants in the federal complaint.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

