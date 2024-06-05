Racist, sexist graffiti found on San Francisco City Hall, mayor says

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said racist and sexist graffiti was found on City Hall Wednesday morning.

Multiple city employees who came into work early discovered the graffiti, Breed said. They worked quickly to remove it.

"We will never tolerate any discourse or any hate like what we are experiencing now through the harmful words that have been sprayed onto City Hall's front door," Breed said. "We want to ensure that this place continues to be a beacon of hope, a welcoming place where we celebrate our diversity, where we celebrate San Franciscans."

Overnight, our City Hall was defaced with racist and sexist slurs.



This hateful act is a painful reminder of the work we still need to do. Like many, I confront this kind of hate almost every day online. But I want to be clear, this disgusting racism and sexism isn’t just about… pic.twitter.com/j8p2orRXFQ — London Breed (@LondonBreed) June 5, 2024

The San Francisco Sheriff's Office said it has launched an investigation and was reviewing video surveillance footage.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff's office's criminal investigations unit at 415-734-3111.

"We condemn such acts of vandalism which go against the principles of diversity, inclusion, and respect which San Francisco stands for, and we will not allow crimes of intolerance to undermine or divide us as a City," the sheriff's office said in a statement.