Rats Take Over San Francisco Playground

Rodents have moved into a San Francisco playground and parents want them gone.

Video taken Monday afternoon showed rodents scampering about at Helen Diller Civic Center Playground, located in the plaza in front of City Hall.

One mom said rats and kids should not be sharing the same space.

“My family has told me to be careful with the rats when I bring my kids to the park, especially when they get near the bushes because they could bite the kids,” Miriam Romero of San Francisco.

The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department said it is taking the uptick in rodent activity seriously, increasing pest management, thinning planted areas and addressing the garbage and waste.