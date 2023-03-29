SF Police Raise Reward to $100K in April 2022 Double Homicide at Park

Police in San Francisco are offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for gunning down two young men in a park last spring, the department said on Tuesday.

The reward has doubled since last August, when it stood at $50,000.

In the afternoon of Sunday, April 3, 2022, a shooting occurred near the Alice Chalmers Playground which wounded two and killed Kieran Carlson, 20, and Brandon Alexander Cheese, 22.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone with information regarding this case may contact Sergeant Nico Discenza of the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 553-9069 during business hours, or call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444, or send a text message to Text-A-Tip to 847411 and begin the text message with SFPD.