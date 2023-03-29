San Francisco

SF Police Raise Reward to $100K in April 2022 Double Homicide at Park

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in San Francisco are offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for gunning down two young men in a park last spring, the department said on Tuesday.

The reward has doubled since last August, when it stood at $50,000.

In the afternoon of Sunday, April 3, 2022, a shooting occurred near the Alice Chalmers Playground which wounded two and killed Kieran Carlson, 20, and Brandon Alexander Cheese, 22.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone with information regarding this case may contact Sergeant Nico Discenza of the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 553-9069 during business hours, or call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444, or send a text message to Text-A-Tip to 847411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us