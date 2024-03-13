Former rideshare driver faces federal hate crime charges after SFO attack

A former rideshare driver is facing federal hate crime charges after attacking a passenger at SFO.

The U.S. Department of Justice said he hit the passenger in the face because he thought the person was Jewish or Israeli.

The incident happened on Oct. 26, 2023, a couple of weeks before the Israel-Hamas war began, but the driver was arrested Wednesday.

“No one in this country should live in fear because of how they worship or where they come from,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “The justice department will aggressively prosecute those who perpetrate hate-fueled violence motivated by antisemitism or by bias of any kind.”