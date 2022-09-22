SFPD Ups Reward to Find Those Responsible for Murder of Two People in 2016

The San Francisco Police Department is upping the reward to find the killer or killers of two people murdered in San Francisco’s Mission District more than five years ago.

Lindsay McCollum and Eddie Tate were shot and killed inside a wooden box they lived in in the corner of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue on Dec. 16, 2016.

“It was tough because it was right before her birthday it was right before the holidays,” said Evangelina Salazar, who knew McCollum since she was 13. “The manner in which she passed I think it’s what, to me, affects me the most.”

Salazar, who just moved out of the Bay Area, said she spent many days putting up flyers in the area where her friend was killed.

“I went for months canvassing the neighborhood,” she said. “She had family. Where she was in her life did not represent the people who loved her, the people who care for her.”

Almost six years later, no tips ever led to an arrest. This week, police increased the reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the culprit to $100,000.

They also provided the same sketch that's been out there of a person of interest.

“For them to up the reward it’s making me curious as to what do you know or has there been new developments or have you what’s going on what’s prompting this reward all of a sudden,” said Salazar.

NBC Bay Area asked that question to SFPD and haven’t heard back.

What Salazar does know is the same plea she has made time and time again.

“We want to stop hurting so we want to get justice for what was done to her because that was inhumane,” she said. “Just say something, say anything, anything at this point. We don’t know anything.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department.