San Francisco attempts to slow down traffic in Bayview neighborhood

By Gabriel Ostler

San Francisco city leaders are taking steps to try and calm down traffic in particularly fraught areas.

SFMTA crews began installing “traffic calming improvements” along Palou Avenue in the Bayview neighborhood Monday.

The company called them “speed cushions” and they’re much like traditional speed bumps, but with a key difference – they have special slots designed to accommodate MUNI buses and emergency response vehicles.

 The goal behind the cushions is to slow down traffic in the area to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists to navigate the roads.

San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton was on site as crews began their work. He said the city aims to reduce traffic fatalities all the way down to zero.

“We want to keep pedestrians, cyclists, and everyone in automobiles safe,” he said. “And the way to do that, of course, is to slow people down on our streets.”

When the installation is complete, there will be speed cushions on eight blocks of Palou Avenue, beginning in the 1100s and running to the 2000 block.

 City officials estimate the construction will go on for a couple of months.

