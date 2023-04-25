San Francisco Supervisors Request Using Drones During Sideshows

San Francisco is now looking into using drones to take on illegal sideshows.

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman is requesting the city develop a new policy authorizing the use of unmanned drones during sideshows.

Mandelman says officers often have to decide whether to intervene in these street takeovers, and possibly create more dangerous situations.

Instead, the drones would be used to identify and later impound vehicles.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Currently, SFPD is limited to using drones during things like search and rescue.