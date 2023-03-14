Some San Francisco Hiking Trails Closed to Dogs Due to Coyote Pupping Season

The Presidio Trust announced Monday that some hiking trails in San Francisco will be closed to dogs until this fall due to the start of coyote pupping season.

The Park trail, from Mountain Lake to the Presidio Promenade, and the Bay Ridge trail, stretching from the Rob Hill campground to the Presidio Golf Course, will be closed starting Tuesday through early September to all dogs, even those on leashes.

Coyotes are especially protective of their pups during pupping season and could exhibit aggressive behavior when encountering canines, according to a press release from the Presidio Trust.

Each year the trails are closed to dogs during pupping season, but all 24 miles of trails in the Presidio will remain open to people.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Presidio Trust said the public can take precautions such as never feeding coyotes or other wildlife, not leaving human or pet food outside, keeping dogs on a leash and reporting any unusual behavior to the coyote hotline.

A map trail can be found at presidio.gov/trails.

Anyone who has an encounter with a coyote in the Presidio can report it to the Presidio Trust coyote hotline at (415) 561-4148 or by email at: coyote@presidiotrust.gov.