San Francisco Leaders to Address Drug Problem During Q&A at UN Plaza

San Francisco leaders are taking the debate about drug sales and drug use to the streets.

In a rare move, the mayor and supervisors will hold their monthly question and answer session at United Nations Plaza, one of the places where people trade and take drugs out in the open.

Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who spearheaded the board's field trip, told the San Francisco Chronicle that the city will spend about $4,000 to broadcast and amplify the question and answer session. He said the session can always be moved into chambers if need be.

In the first three months of this year, 200 people died of drug overdoses in San Francisco – 40% more than in the same period last year.

It's been a month since Gov. Gavin Newsom sent resources to disrupt San Francisco's fentanyl market.

Since the end of April, the California Highway Patrol has helped to patrol the streets to try to get impaired drivers off the streets and to reduce drug trafficking.

Additionally, the California National Guard is working behind the scenes to identify and prosecute the cartels bringing fentanyl and other drugs into San Francisco.