San Francisco

San Francisco is Spending $1.7M on a Public Toilet

The restroom would be completed until 2025.

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Questions are being raised over the price tag of a public toilet in San Francisco.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the single toilet is costing the city $1.7 million. It will be located near 24th Street in Noe Valley's main commercial corridor.

Supervisors said they got the funding from the state budget to build the restroom per requests of families in the area.

In a joint statement issued to the newspaper, the Park and Rec Department of Public Works said there are several reasons for the costs, including the cost to build in the city and the rising construction costs for materials.

The restroom would be completed until 2025.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoNoe Valley
