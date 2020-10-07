San Francisco Public Library, SFUSD to Offer Weekly Pop-up Bookmobile Service

The San Francisco Public Library and San Francisco Unified School District announced Tuesday a new weekly pop-up service where people can drop off and retrieve holds at "bookmobiles" around the city.

Under the SFPL To Go-Go program, the bookmobiles will park at Jose Ortega Elementary School, Willie Brown Jr. Middle School and John O'Connell High School on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-6 p.m., and on Treasure Island on Wednesdays from 2-6 p.m.

People must first place a hold through their library accounts for books, DVDs or other items, then they will receive an email, print notice or phone call once the holds are ready.

They can come to pick up the items with their reusable bag, but are asked to not place it on the pickup table. Bags will be provided for those without them, city officials said.

Families coming to the school sites are not allowed to enter buildings there.

SFUSD Superindentent Vincent Matthews said in a news release, "All SFUSD students automatically receive a public library card, and students can ask their school librarian for help checking out a book and selecting a site close to them for pick-up." More information about to-go library services can be found here.