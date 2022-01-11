San Francisco Renames Street After Sister Vish-Knew

San Francisco is renaming a street in the Mission to honor a longtime LGBTQ activist.

Alert Alley, which is off Dolores Street, between 15th and 16th streets, will be known as Sister Vish-Knew Way.

Vish-Knew is a co-founder of the The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

The street is significant because Vish-Knew, and two friends, put on nuns' habits, a block away from Alert Alley on Easter weekend in 1979.

It was the beginning of what became a global organization designed to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.