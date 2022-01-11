LGBTQ+

San Francisco Renames Street After Sister Vish-Knew

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco is renaming a street in the Mission to honor a longtime LGBTQ activist.

Alert Alley, which is off Dolores Street, between 15th and 16th streets, will be known as Sister Vish-Knew Way.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Vish-Knew is a co-founder of the The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

The street is significant because Vish-Knew, and two friends, put on nuns' habits, a block away from Alert Alley on Easter weekend in 1979.

Local

coronavirus 41 mins ago

Bay Area Shoppers See Empty Store Shelves Once Again

booster mandate 2 hours ago

San Jose Approves Booster Mandate for City Workers, City-Owned Properties

It was the beginning of what became a global organization designed to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

This article tagged under:

LGBTQ+San FranciscoLGBTQactivist
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us