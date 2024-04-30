San Francisco police still looking for suspect in deadly February hit-and-run

San Francisco police are still looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian on Feb. 25.

At approximately 6:49 p.m. that day, police responded to the area of Alemany Boulevard and Rousseau Street regarding a hit-and-run vehicle collision involving injuries. Arriving officers found an injured male pedestrian and gave him aid.

Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he later died.

The vehicle and driver involved in the collision fled the scene and are yet to be found. The vehicle was last seen fleeing eastbound on Alemany Boulevard.

Investigators described the vehicle as a dark-colored Toyota Camry, possibly a 1997-2001 model. The vehicle should have significant front-end damage, damaged headlights, and should be missing a Toyota emblem from the hood.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD".