San Francisco University to Pay $2.5M Over Fraud Allegations

A whistleblower complaint prompted the investigation.

The University of San Francisco has agreed to pay $2.5 million to settle allegations that it submitted fraudulent information to get AmeriCorps service grant money, the Justice Department announced Friday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for California’s Eastern District says the private Jesuit university obtained $1.7 million for its teacher residency program, which grants money for tuition and living costs to students who volunteer at high-needs San Francisco public schools.

The justice department said that the director of the program falsified more than 1,500 time sheets from 2014 to 2016 to get the education awards administered by the Corporation for National and Community Service.

U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott applauded the university for cooperating with investigators. A whistleblower complaint prompted the investigation.

Ellen Ryder, the university’s vice president for marketing communications, said in a statement they were pleased to resolve a legal case that has been ongoing for nearly four years.

