San Francisco's Chinatown Prepares to Celebrate Lunar New Year

Tourists are trickling back into San Francisco’s Chinatown to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Kevin Chan of the Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory said that after a second slow year, businesses welcome change.

“We have more people coming out because of Chinese New Year, people are not afraid to come out,” he said. .

He's hoping this weekend's Lunar New Year celebration will be a new beginning.

“Finally have street fair to boost foot traffic,” said Chan.

But he and other merchants are struggling with another issue.

“The cargo ship is not unloading,” said Chan. “My material held up, I don't have chocolate to make chocolate covers.”

At Sweethearts Florist, New Year's flowers made a dazzling display. Orders are coming in, but costs are going up. And finding the perfect blooms is harder than ever.

“Now is a supply problem,” said Shirley Yu. “They have it but can't ship it for us.”

Despite the ongoing challenges, merchants are hopeful the year of the tiger will deliver good fortune.

“Tiger is life, tiger is energetic,” said Chan.