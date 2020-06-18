San Francisco's Pier 39 Reopens With Restrictions

As the state continues the reopening process, a major San Francisco tourist attraction is preparing to once again welcome visitors.

Pier 39, known for restaurants and world-famous seal lions, is officially reopening Thursday – with a few changes.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, occupancy at the pier has been reduced to ensure six feet of physical distancing between people. This will be monitored through a new designated entrance at the pier.

Other changes include mask requirements for visitors over age 13 and new hours. Pier 39 will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Touchless transactions will be strongly encouraged.

For those looking to eat out, many restaurants have moved their tables outside and Pier 39 staff has added additional tables and chairs for guests throughout the property. Pier 39 President Taylor Stafford said cleanliness is a top concern, so special attention will be paid to some of the high traffic areas.

“We’ve also implemented a CDC approved cleaning and hygiene protocol on the property, so every major touchpoint on the property is cleaned throughout the day, all day long,” Stafford said.

He said following with the state guidelines indoor dining can be expected to resume by mid-July. Stafford said rides and other attractions might take a little longer to reopen, but they are looking at the end of next month.