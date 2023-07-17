Investors hopes to save Anchor Brewing Company in San Francisco

There’s a chance Anchor Brewing Company may stay in San Francisco after all.

Mike Walsh, an investor who has helped finance hundreds of companies, and happens to live just blocks away from the brewery, wants to buy it.

He said he wishes he made an offer to buy the company back in 2017, but he didn’t know it was for sale back then.

So, over the past few days, he’s been reaching out to a number of potential investors and said that nearly 30 are interested in joining him to present a compelling offer.

“It’s been pretty exciting,” he said. “Actually pretty emotional too, I wasn’t expecting to have this outpouring of interest and just of emotion from a variety of people.”

Walsh envisions adding live music to the brewery and going back to the company’s original branding.