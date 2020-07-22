Several Muni Bus Lines Returning Along With Restored Metro Service

Officials with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced Monday the agency is bringing back several bus lines that have been out of service since March due to COVID-19.

With modified Muni Metro service being restored in August, several changes will also be made to bus lines starting on Aug. 22, including some lines being extended while others are being completely restored.

Lines being restored include 7-Haight-Noriega, 37-Corbett, 45-Union Stockton, 48-Quintara, and 67-Bernal Heights. Lines being extended include 12-Pacific Community Shuttle, 30-Stockton, 44-O'Shaugnessy, and 54-Felton.

In addition to those changes, weekend service along 28-19th Avenue line has been added, while 60-foot buses will replace 40-foot buses along the 49-Van Ness-Mission line.

On top of those changes, Muni will also improve frequency along several lines, reducing wait times for riders. Those lines include 8-Bayshore, 9-San Bruno, 9R San Bruno Rapid, 12-Pacific Community Shuttle, 14-Mission, 19-Polk, 22-Fillmore, 24-Divisadero, 25-Treasure Island, 28-19th Avenue, 29-Sunset, 43-Masonic, and 44-O'Shaughnessy.

Last month, Muni officials first announced that Metro rail service would return in August, although with modifications. Those modifications include a new high-frequency shuttles that will run exclusively in the subway, going from West Portal to Embarcadero stations, and the M-Oceanview line will be combined with the T-Third Street line.

Additionally, the L-Taraval and K-Ingleside lines will be combined above the surface and will no longer enter the subway at West Portal Station. The J-Church will also no longer enter the subway, terminating at Market Street.

"All our service changes are possible because of the City's efforts, the cooperation of our customers, and the steps we have taken as an agency to decrease the risk of transmission of COVID-19. As more of our operators and other staff are gradually able to return to work, we can offer more service," Muni officials said in a statement.

With the increased service, Muni said it's also implementing a mobile cleaning program to ensure that buses and trains are cleaned throughout the day as the lines are running, rather than solely at the bus and rail yards.

"This new program helps to expand service levels by keeping more buses on the street. The more vehicles we have in circulation, the easier it is for customers to maintain physical distance onboard," Muni officials said.

In addition to the changes, Muni officials are reminding passengers that face coverings are required onboard and passengers must board vehicles' backdoors, except for those in wheelchairs.

Muni, like most other Bay Area transit agencies has seen a historic drop in ridership since the COVID-19 pandemic began back in March.