SF Distributes Backpacks, Supplies Ahead of Return to In-Person Classes

"The pandemic has been hard on all of us, but no one has suffered more than our youth," said Mayor London Breed

By Bay City News

Before Monday's return to in-person classes for the San Francisco Unified School District, the city distributed more than 3,500 backpacks with school supplies to children living in public and affordable housing. 

Additionally, San Francisco's Department of Public Health vaccinated children 12 and older against the coronavirus at supply giveaway events.

When students return to in-person learning on Monday, they must follow public health rules, such as wearing masks. Teachers must either get vaccinated or submit to weekly coronavirus testing beginning Sept. 7.

SFUSD is also providing an online alternative for families concerned about San Francisco's coronavirus rates, which are currently among the highest in the Bay Area.

“This year's giveaway is especially exciting as our students return to the classroom after a year of distance learning," Mayor London Breed said. "The pandemic has been hard on all of us, but no one has suffered more than our youth. These backpack giveaways provide our students with the materials they need for the new school year and are one way we can help ease financial burdens for our families."

