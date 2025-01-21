Inauguration watch party in SF welcomes Trump's return to the presidency

Supporters of President Donald Trump packed into Harry's Bar in San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood Monday to celebrate his return to the presidency and watch his inauguration into office.

Much of their excitement centered around Trump's ambitious agenda. His speech included many of his campaign points, spanning from oil drilling to gender identity and his plans to address immigration.

However, some attendees said that of the many priorities Trump outlined in his speech, they're hoping his primary focus will be on re-energizing the nation's economy.

Some attendees also said they're hoping some of what Trump said is just rhetoric. They noted that many of the president's agenda items will be a lot to digest for many opponents and even some supporters.

"Donald Trump is somebody who speaks with some hyperbole," said Bill Jackson, chairman of the San Francisco Republican Party. "And when you listen to him, you're like, really?"

Jackson said he knows a lot of focus will be on Trump's immigration agenda. He thinks that even immigrants would agree that the current immigration system needs to be overhauled.

"When 3 million undocumented foreigners stream across the border each year, that depresses wages for people who are hard-working Americans who are doing the important everyday service jobs we have here," Jackson said.

Among the slew of executive orders Trump vowed to sign Monday were:

Suspend refugee resettlement programs for four months

End U.S. asylum programs

Reinstate the "remain in Mexico" program for migrants trying to enter the U.S. and end the so called "catch and release program"

Order Immigration and Customs Enforcement to deport criminal aliens and immigrants who may have missed any of their court dates

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Trump is vowing to sign 10 immigration orders in total on Monday, including some that are expected to be immediately challenged in court.

Manuel Norris, a business owner in San Francisco and a new member of the local Republican party leadership, said that crime needs to be addressed.

"I'm from Mexico, so I know he talks about the immigration. But I think the first one that need to be worried about it is the criminals, the ones that are breaking the law," Norris said.

Although Trump has not mentioned anything about reforms to the legal immigration process, his supporters said they hope that will be part of his agenda.

Attendees also said that they hope the Trump administration does not go after working immigrants, people who they said are contributing to the economy.

"I hope this administration realizes that immigration is a necessary reform. I think he may have some plans for reforming immigration," San Francisco resident Nadia Flamenco said.