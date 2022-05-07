SF Launches Program to Connect People With Mental Health Disorders to Services Available

San Francisco officials announced Friday the launch of the Office of Coordinated Care, as part of the city's expansion of behavioral mental health resources.

The new office will assign case managers to people who are disconnected from behavioral health services, or who are making transitions in care from one setting to another, according to a news release Friday from the office of Mayor London Breed.

The aim is to help people remain in care and avoid falling back into a cycle of crisis, officials said, adding that previously little follow-up services existed. Breed worked in partnership with Supervisor Hillary Ronen and then-Supervisor Matt Haney to craft the Mental Health SF legislation that created the new office.

"We are working to fix a system that simply has not worked well for so many of those we see struggling in our city every day," said Breed in the statement. "This requires both new resources but also reforming how we deliver services around mental health and substance use disorders."

For more information on Mental Health SF, see sf.gov/information/mental-health-sf.