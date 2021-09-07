SF Offers Special Incentive for People to Get Vaccinated

As the coronavirus mutates, there is an increasingly important race to get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible.

To convince those who are hesitant, the San Francisco Department of Public Health has decided to offer an incentive to those who get vaccinated - a $100 gift card from Foods Co.

Approximately 690,000 San Franciscans are already vaccinated, which equals to 79% of the eligible population.

In order to get to the remaining eligible population, public health workers with a Vax 2 You mobile vaccination team visit locations such as the Felton Institute and assist those who still need to receive a COVID-19 shot.

The Felton Institute is located in one of the areas with the most need; the Mission District.

"They're hourly employees, so the incentive that we're providing today - which is a $100 gift card - is to recognize that they may have lost out on a couple of hours of work to come get vaccinated," explained Yohana Quiroz with the Felton Institute.

"This is a little different than homelessness, but it's still about trying to help individuals so they don't die," said San Francisco resident Ennis Johnson.

Health care workers and clinicians know its a race against time and mutating virus, and they have to accept that sometimes they may only get a handful of participants at each clinic.

However, they don't loose hope because they know one more vaccinated person can make a whole lot of difference against the coronavirus.

"The bottom line is you're trying to help people so they don't die," Johnson said, "and I don't think there's anything more important than that."