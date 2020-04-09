San Francisco

SF Police Arrest 3rd Suspect in Chinatown Robbery that Injured 2, Including Elderly Man

By Bay City News

handcuffs-generic-on-black.jpg 20 may
Getty Images

Police in San Francisco announced Wednesday they arrested all three suspects accused of violently assaulting two victims, including an elderly man, during a 2019 robbery in Chinatown.

According to police, on July 15 at about 1:10 p.m. the trio approached a 56-year-old man near Pacific Avenue and Stockton Street and at least one of the suspects lifted him up off his feet and threw him to the ground.

When a 69-year-old man tried to intervene in the attack, a suspect knocked him unconscious.

The trio was able to allegedly steal a watch from the first victim. After the attack, they fled, police said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with head injuries, but have since been released, according to police.

Following an investigation into the attack, officers were able to identify the first suspect as 19-year-old Dashawn Pierson. Pierson was arrested in October 2019 in Oakland. While serving a search warrant at the home, officers found evidence linking him to the offense, police said.

Police identified a second suspect as 20-year-old Akeem Smith of Sacramento. Officers arrested Smith in January in Alameda County and he's since been transferred to a San Francisco jail, booked on suspicion of robbery, assault likely to produce bodily injury, aggravated battery causing serious bodily injury and elder abuse.

Then on April 8, officers arrested the third suspect, identified as 22-year-old Christopher Jefferson of Sacramento. Jefferson was taken into custody in Stockton and has since been booked also on suspicion of robbery, assault likely to produce bodily injury, aggravated battery causing serious bodily injury and elder abuse, according to police.

