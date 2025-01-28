San Francisco

SF police shoot and kill armed suspect in gunbattle

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco uniformed officers killed a shooting suspect following a standoff in the city's South of Market district on Monday afternoon, according to the police department.

At about 4:55 p.m., officers were alerted to a report of a shooting in the area of Mission and Ninth streets. When they arrived, they reportedly found a man with gunshot wounds being treated by paramedics, police said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

After the victim was sent to a local hospital due to life-threatening injuries, officers learned that a suspect in the shooting was possibly in a nearby building. Officers set up a perimeter around the building to coax the suspect to leave and surrender peacefully, police said.

The suspect allegedly did not comply and refused to leave the building. Police said a gunbattle ensued between the suspect and officers.

Officers then entered the building and found the suspect suffering from life-threatening injuries. The suspect later was pronounced dead, police said. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The shootout is under investigation. According to police, a town hall meeting about the fatal encounter will be held within 10 days.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us