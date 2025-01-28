SF police shoot and kill armed suspect in gunbattle

San Francisco uniformed officers killed a shooting suspect following a standoff in the city's South of Market district on Monday afternoon, according to the police department.

At about 4:55 p.m., officers were alerted to a report of a shooting in the area of Mission and Ninth streets. When they arrived, they reportedly found a man with gunshot wounds being treated by paramedics, police said.

After the victim was sent to a local hospital due to life-threatening injuries, officers learned that a suspect in the shooting was possibly in a nearby building. Officers set up a perimeter around the building to coax the suspect to leave and surrender peacefully, police said.

The suspect allegedly did not comply and refused to leave the building. Police said a gunbattle ensued between the suspect and officers.

Officers then entered the building and found the suspect suffering from life-threatening injuries. The suspect later was pronounced dead, police said. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The shootout is under investigation. According to police, a town hall meeting about the fatal encounter will be held within 10 days.