San Francisco

Diners Seek Great Deals, Hidden Gems During SF Restaurant Week

In the middle of San Francisco's Restaurant Week, diners in the city are hoping to discover great deals, their next favorite spot or perhaps a hidden gem.

One of those hidden gems might be VIP Coffee and Cake Shop in Chinatown. It's authentic, reasonable and has been around for decades, seeing Chinatown through ups and downs.

The neighborhood is trying to bounce back from the pandemic and from a surge in violent crime, with help from the Chinatown Volunteer Coalition.

