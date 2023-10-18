SF high school students plan walkouts in protest of Israel-Hamas War

High school students in San Francisco plan to join the calls for a cease fire in the Israel-Hamas War, staging mass walkouts Wednesday in protest.

Students from Galileo High School, Lowell High School and others will be joined by Supervisor Hillary Ronen in a walkout against an ongoing war that is claiming thousands of lives in Israel and Gaza and displacing hundreds of thousands.

The walkout comes in the wake of Tuesday's blast at the Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, where hundreds of patients and civilians were killed while seeking safety. Hamas says an Israeli airstrike caused the explosion.

Israeli officials say one of the rockets fired at Israel by Palestinian Islamic jihad went off course and may have blown up an arms depot hidden by Hamas at the hospital.

On Tuesday night, hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil at San Francisco’s Dolores Park, where community members condemned Israel as well as the United States for supporting Israel.

"We need a cease-fire, because Gaza does not have infrastructure to be able to attend to the very basic needs of just providing people to continue living, to be alive!" said Eyyad Haddad, of the Palestinian Youth Movement.

The consulate general of Israel to the Pacific Northwest, Marco Semoneta, says the only option left for Israel is the complete and total destruction of Hamas.

Students on Wednesday are calling for civilian life to be spared.