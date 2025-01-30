Passengers landing at San Francisco International Airport are reacting to the news that an American Airlines flight and a military helicopter collided and crashed into the Potomac River Wednesday evening.

Currently, a massive rescue effort is underway on both sides of the Fridgis Potomac River, which is hovering around 35 degrees Fahrenheit.

Grace Joseph, who flew in from Regan National Airport, said she wasn't alerted of the crash until she landed,

"I saw people sitting next to me looking it up as well and trying to figure out what was going on," Joseph said. "It's honestly terrifying. I'm still in shock that this happened, like how close it was."

Susan Hartman, who also flew in from Regan, said the incident was "tragic."

"I feel for the families. I'm getting ready to call my family and let them know that we are here safely," she said.

Flights headed to Rgean National have been halted but are set to commence again at 5 a.m.

A handful of nonstop flights from SFO are set to take off, but officials advise travelers to check with the airline before.

