Super Bowl

SF’s Legendary The Buena Vista Cafe is Going to the Super Bowl

By Elizabeth Campos

Coffee drinks
Eric Risberg/AP

In this photo taken Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2015, bartender Paul Nolan makes Irish Coffee drinks at the Buena Vista Cafe in San Francisco.

In the land of cafe cubano and cortaditos, San Francisco's famed Buena Vista Cafe will make an appearance with its legendary Irish coffee at the Super Bowl.

The Buena Vista Cafe has been a San Francisco staple since 1952, and this year, it will have a pop-up bar at the Essex House by Clevelander hotel in South Beach.

"Superbowl scoop," the cafe shared on Instagram, "The Buena Vista is heading to Miami!."

The San Francisco 49ers will be playing against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

