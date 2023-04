A dozen small buses were damaged in a fire in San Francisco Sunday night, according to the fire department.

The one-alarm blaze broke out on 23rd Street between Pennsylvania and Iowa streets, San Francisco Fire Department Capt. Jonathan Baxter said.

No injuries were reported.

The buses were privately owned, Baxter said.

An investigation is underway.