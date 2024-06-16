Spare the Air alert issued for parts of the Bay due to smoke from Point Fire

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Spare the Air alert for parts of the Bay Area on Sunday night and Monday due to wildfire smoke from the Point Fire in northern Sonoma County.

Officials said smoke from the 900-acre fire is going to impact a portion of the North Bay and Contra Costa County, the Air District said. Smoky, hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke is possible. They added that wood burning is banned.

Air quality may be in the moderate to unhealthy range for people who are sensitive to particulates. Residents who are part of any sensitive group should remain indoors with their doors and windows closed, the Air District said.

An evacuation order for the area has been extended to include all residents in zone SON-2E2, in the Dry Creek Valley, the Sheriff's Office said at 4:15 p.m. as the Point Fire spreads.

Evacuation orders are in effect for north and east of Chemise Road, south of Stewart's Point-Skaggs Springs Road, and west of Dry Creek in that zone.

Persons in these areas should "calmly and quickly" evacuate. First responders are going door-to-door to assist, the Sheriff's Office said.

An evacuation warning is in effect for zone SON-2E3, also in the Dry Creek Valley: north of Mill Creek Road, south of Chemise Road, east of Wallace Creek Road and west of Dry Creek in that zone.

As of 8:30 p.m., the Point Fire had grown to 900 acres and is 15% contained.

A #SparetheAir Alert is in effect today, June 16, and tomorrow, June 17. Smoke from the #PointFire is impacting air quality in portions of the Bay Area. Wood burning is banned. Avoid exposure by staying indoors, if temperatures allow. See more at https://t.co/wbkYMs8A60. pic.twitter.com/NF9jdhrNwP — Spare The Air (@SpareTheAir) June 17, 2024