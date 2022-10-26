Teen Woman Clings to Life After Shooting in SF's Bernal Heights

A 19-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood late Tuesday night, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 11:56 p.m. in the 100 block of Coleridge Street, and the woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

No arrest has been made in the case and no details about the suspected shooter was immediately available Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.