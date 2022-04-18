San Francisco

Tent Fire in Castro Neighborhood Spreads, Building Evacuated as Precaution

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Residents of a residential complex in San Francisco's Castro neighborhood were evacuated Monday morning after a tent fire spread to their building, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported in the one-alarm fire in the 300 block of Church street, according to San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter.

The tent fire was first reported about 6:30 a.m. and spread to a nearby three-story residential complex, which includes 1999 15th Street and 301-303 Church Street. The building was evacuated as a precaution, Baxter said.

The fire was extinguished shortly before 7 a.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

San Franciscofire
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us