‘The Friends Experience' Brings Iconic Sitcom Back to Life in San Francisco

"The Friends Experience" is opening its doors in San Francisco, taking fans through scenes and episodes from one of TV's most iconic sitcoms.

The popular TV series from the 1990s and 2000s is 28 years removed from its first episode, and even after a reunion and syndication around the world, fans still can’t seem to get enough.

"The Friends Experience" takes sets from the TV series and allows fans to sort of relive or re-create scenes that features their favorite characters among Monica, Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Phoebe and Joey.

Props like Monica and Rachel's kitchen and their purple front door still bring nostalgia to fans. It's one of 12 re-created sets from the show.

Syndication of the series has been reported to make $1 billion in revenue a year.

"The Friends Experience" will be open every Wednesday through Sunday from Oct. 13 to Dec. 4 at 150 Powell St. in the heart of downtown San Francisco. For tickets and hours visit thefriendsexperience.com.