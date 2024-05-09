Paper sons and paper daughters: What's in a name?

Celebrating AANHPI heritage also is understanding our history and where we come from.
What’s in a name? That’s the question generations of “paper sons” and “paper daughters” have asked when discussing identity, an identity they had to fake because of exclusion.
Many Chinese immigrants entered the United States with fake documents during the Chinese exclusion era.
Two families share their stories about hiding their identity in search of a better life with Janelle Wang.
