San Francisco

Large tree falls on top of several cars at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco

The tree fell on top of four cars and seven people are being evaluated by emergency personnel, firefighters said

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were injured after a large tree fell on top of several cars at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco Monday, firefighters said.

The incident was reported at around 4 p.m. on Crossover at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The tree fell on top of four cars and 11 people were evaluated by emergency personnel, two of which suffered non-life-threatening injuries, firefighters said.

Lanes on 19th Avenue at Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. are closed, officials said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us