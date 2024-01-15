Large tree falls on top of several cars at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco

Two people were injured after a large tree fell on top of several cars at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco Monday, firefighters said.

The incident was reported at around 4 p.m. on Crossover at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The tree fell on top of four cars and 11 people were evaluated by emergency personnel, two of which suffered non-life-threatening injuries, firefighters said.

Lanes on 19th Avenue at Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. are closed, officials said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.